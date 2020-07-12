/
/
/
westwood gardens
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Westwood Gardens, Jackson, TN
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$735
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1250 sqft
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
47 Conrad Dr Ste 300
47 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Lots of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
27 Conrad Dr
27 Conrad Drive, Jackson, TN
Studio
$10,000
15000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Close to hospitals, restaurants and other commercial establishments like banks.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
51 Conrad Dr Ste 150
51 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. LotS of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
907 Lambuth Blvd
907 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1715 sqft
$1175 - 3 bed, 1 bath in the LANA district with charm to spare Just a few doors down from UM Lambuth is this one of a kind home full of modern conveniences and historic character.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
59 Conrad Dr
59 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
4000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Great location there is a lot of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood Gardens
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
132 Terrace Pl Apt 5
132 Terrace Pl, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, historic building in Midtown. Washer Dryer available as well as extra storage units. Hardwood floors, cute kitchen and high ceilings. Also comes with fridge and stove.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
27 Brianfield Drive, Unit A
27 Brianfield Drive, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 Brianfield Drive, Unit A in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
220 Talbot St
220 Talbot Street, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A single family home that contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Comes with fridge, stove, wall units and window units.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
803 N Highland Ave
803 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bed one bath, off-street parking, washer dryer connections, stove and fridge included. Hardwood floors and so much more! Come see your new home today!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
130 West Grand St.
130 West Grand Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 West Grand St. in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
290 Tinker Hill Cove, Unit B
290 Tinker Hill Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
Fully renovated downstairs apartment. New flooring, fixtures, appliance and paint. JHA, THDA, Section 8 Approved Call or text: 615-852-6065 Email: Lease.SuperiorLiving@gmail.com Website: www.superior.build
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.
1 of 29
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 Northwood Ave
26 Northwood Avenue, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2597 sqft
FOR SALE or FOR RENT - ________________________________ Fall in Love! Historic beauty with modern amenities and finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood Gardens
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$918
1345 sqft
From convenience to happiness, you will have everything that you need at Park Place Apartments in Jackson, TN! A wide selection of fantastic amenities and features are waiting for you.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$732
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$649
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$954
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1289 sqft
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.