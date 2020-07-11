Apartment List
135 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 02:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
307 Alta Loma Rd
307 Alta Loma Road, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473 Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description. We are asking that inly seriously interested parties need inquire.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
108 Joshuas Run
108 Joshuas Run, Goodlettsville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3822 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom house on a level lot. Back yard overlooks the green at the 2nd Hole of Twelve Stones Golf Course. This home has a peaceful back yard setting.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Echo Meadows
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
31 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
19 Units Available
Madison Park Condos
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$857
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Verified

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
199 Evergreen Cir
199 Evergreen Circle, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1932 sqft
Large 2 car garage, fully finished basement, nice sized back deck off the kitchen, front porch, new toilets and ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer remain for tenant use. Oven, stove, fridge, microwave. Convenient to restaurants/shops.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Inglewood
2318 McGavock Pike
2318 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3386 sqft
This stunning home has been completely renovated and offers a two story open plan living room & kitchen with an abundance of light.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
1137 Shawnee Trce
1137 Shawnee Trce, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
This one will not last long! Clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Madison with 2 car garage. Large corner lot, Afternoon shaded backyard with deck for outdoor enjoyment! All Appliances, including washer and dryer remain.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
400 Keeton Ave
400 Keeton Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
895 sqft
Renovated Cottage Home in Growing Old Hickory/Rayon City! Spacious master bedroom*lovely tile bath with all new fixtures*New flooring,light fixtures and fresh paint*So Much Living Room Space*Plus a basement and private back yard.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dickerson Road
327 Westchester Dr
327 Westchester Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2119 sqft
This rental home is a gem. 15 minutes North of downtown Nashville. Under renovation and will be new interior paint, renovated kitchen and baths, original hardwood flooring on this one level ranch home ono over one acres land.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
1232 Berwick Trl
1232 Berwick Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
RENTED....No further showings.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
River Glen
2542 Sonar St
2542 Sonar Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1023 sqft
Prepare to be Wowed with this adorable One Story 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Home with immediate occupancy available today! It is a rock throw from Opry Mills Mall, Entertainment, Schools and much more! Enjoy an easy commute with accessibility to

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
215 Robinwood Ave
215 Robinwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1492 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this house! So spacious, newly remodeled, hardwood flooring, new granite countertops and SS appliances! 4 bedrooms with an additional flex room that could be used as a bedroom or office! Very spacious detached 2 car garage, rare

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
212 Peeler Trl
212 Peeler Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2451 sqft
Huge 3 br and 3 full ba house with plenty of space for a large family. Fresh paint with Stainless Steele appliances provided by the owner.

Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
Heatherwood
525 North Dupont Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Meticulously maintained, spacious apartment in Madison right across the street from Madison Park! Second floor, massive, open living room, large bedroom and

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
172 Wessington Pl
172 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,070
2450 sqft
Lease with option to purchase. Buyers must qualify for leasing opportunities. Call listing agent Shasta Smith at 615-566-3599 to send in application, and set up an appt to view the home.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northern Inglewood
4614 Grinstead Place
4614 Grinstead Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Super cute bungalow in awesome location!! Bike to Riverside Village. Walk to Home Depot. Seconds to Ellington and Briley. Hardwood floors. Updated bathroom. Separate dining area and den. Amazing private yard with mature trees and herb garden!!

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
212 Lanier Dr - 3 Bedroom downstairs apartment
212 Lanier Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1284 sqft
Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom in Madison Historic Home! $1400 - This Madison 3 bedroom first floor unit has been remodeled with a brand new open kitchen, fresh paint and flooring, totally new bathroom, all while maintaining the historic cottage feel.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
510 Charles Dr, N
510 Charles Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 Charles Dr, N in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Park Condos
555 North Dupont Avenue
555 North Dupont Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
AMAZING RENTAL w/ all NEW floors, paint, SS appliances, and washer & dryer! Conveniently located near shopping and entertainment. New Madison Community Center across the street. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bellshire Terrace
1217 Lyric Ln
1217 Lyric Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1221 sqft
Adorable ideal street, dead end, private, quiet, clean 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1221 sqft rental $1,695/mo minimum 12 months lease. Basement with one bedroom, half bath and 2 car garage. Plenty of storage. Pet on case by case basis.

July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Goodlettsville rents held steady over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,167 for a two-bedroom. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,167 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

