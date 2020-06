Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

For more information, contact Donna Shell at (615) 347-4122. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2149825 to view more pictures of this property. Enjoy this beautiful pool 1800/mo 3 bedroom 2 bath on 3 beautiful acres. Duplex , large rooms , central heat and air, Old World Charm stone porch and sunroom. Rent includes pool care and lawn care. convenient to airport , Old hickory lake and Nashville. One of a kind. Utilities are 300/month extra plus 1800.00 monthly