/
/
/
lakes of forest hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
174 Apartments for rent in Lakes of Forest Hill, Germantown, TN
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3425 Bent Grass Cove
3425 Bent Grass Cove, Shelby County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
7610 sqft
5BR/6ba home, 7600 sq ft, located on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen! - Incredible estate home on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Guard gated community! 5BR, 4 full baths and two half baths, 7600 sq ft, 5 fireplaces!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8278 Meadow Vale Drive
8278 Meadow Vale Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2262 sqft
3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Available NOW: Move In Ready!! Pets Welcome!!! - 3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Spacious and comfortable. 2,262 SF. Freshly painted - interior and exterior. All NEW carpeting and flooring, blinds and refrigerator. Master down.
Results within 1 mile of Lakes of Forest Hill
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3048 SANDY CREEK
3048 Sandy Creek Drive, Germantown, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in one of the most Exclusive Neighborhoods in Germantown! New Everything! New Paint throughout! New Carpet! Granite Countertops! Master Bedroom Suite with Seperate His and Her's Bath areas, Two Big Closets, Seperate Shower & Private
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4744 Calgary
4744 Calgary Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1391 sqft
4744 Calgary Available 08/01/20 Southeast Memphis 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available August 1 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Results within 5 miles of Lakes of Forest Hill
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,172
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
@media (min-width: 992px){.welcome-section.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
28 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,714
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
37 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
174 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:55am
Contact for Availability
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 8 at 05:23am
1 Unit Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$918
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12616 Fox Run Cv
12616 Fox Run Cove, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - No Pets! ~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.