Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN with garage

Germantown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8747 Cumbernauld Cr N
8747 Cumbernauld Circle North, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2902 sqft
3BD/2.5BA, 2,900 Sq Ft. Germantown Home. In-Ground Pool! Available to Tour on 6/06/2020. - 3BD/2.5BA spacious Germantown home is located in Duntreath subdivision and offers 2,900 sq ft. of living space. 1.4 miles to Cameron Brown Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1710 GOLDEN FIELDS
1710 Golden Fields Drive, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3 Bedroom+ HUGE Bonus OR 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Master down. Hdwd Floors in Entry,DR, and Great Room. Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms, & NEW Carpet in Bedrooms & FLR. Nice flat backyard. Lawn Service, Neighborhood Pool, SS Refrigerator Included.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1586 Massey Point Lane
1586 Massey Pointe Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2765 sqft
1586 Massey Point Lane Available 07/01/20 4BD/2.5BA Home Located in the Heart of East Memphis! 2,765 Square Feet. - 4BD/2.5BA East Memphis home. Desirable location. Spacious and comfortable - 2,765 Square Feet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove Available 07/01/20 WALNUT GROVE LAKE AREA - This large 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, just off Mysen Drive, south of Bazemore Road, near the Walnut Grove Lake vicinity.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
107 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:37am
34 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Kirby Woods
64 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
13 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
4825 Cottonwood Road
4825 Cottonwood Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1708 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Parkway Village area of Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the spacious living room area with carpet flooring and lots of windows that allow natural light in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Easonwood Avenue
318 Easonwood Avenue, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1520 sqft
318 Easonwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMFORTABLE IN COLLIERVILLE - This 3 bedroom home is located just north of Powell Park off Greenview Road in a quiet family neighborhood.
City Guide for Germantown, TN

"But lord I ask you to be my guiding force and truth. For some strange reason it had to be. He guided me to Tennessee." (- Arrested Development, "Tennessee")

"Exellence. Every Day." Though the town motto sets a rather intimidating standard, rest assured that this Memphis suburb lives up to its stated expectations while maintaining the laid-back and welcoming vibe that defines southern hospitality. Germantown, Tennessee, is one of the most expensive places to live in the State; fortunately for would-be residents, what's expensive in Tennessee is average for the US, so living here won't break the bank. Like most towns with 39,000 people, it's not renowned for its hip styles or trendy nightlife, but is popular instead for for its horse shows and the ever-popular late summer arts and craft festival. If you like nature, and want a place to raise a family, Germantown is for you. If you want excitement and wild nights, you might want to keep moseyin' on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Germantown, TN

Germantown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

