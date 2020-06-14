67 Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN with garage
"Exellence. Every Day." Though the town motto sets a rather intimidating standard, rest assured that this Memphis suburb lives up to its stated expectations while maintaining the laid-back and welcoming vibe that defines southern hospitality. Germantown, Tennessee, is one of the most expensive places to live in the State; fortunately for would-be residents, what's expensive in Tennessee is average for the US, so living here won't break the bank. Like most towns with 39,000 people, it's not renowned for its hip styles or trendy nightlife, but is popular instead for for its horse shows and the ever-popular late summer arts and craft festival. If you like nature, and want a place to raise a family, Germantown is for you. If you want excitement and wild nights, you might want to keep moseyin' on. See more
Germantown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.