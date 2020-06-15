All apartments in Fairfield Glade
189 Markham Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

189 Markham Lane

189 Markham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

189 Markham Lane, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
189 Markham Lane Available 07/14/20 LAKEVIEWS AND LOTS OF SPACE - This Lake Dartmoor home is a custom built home, situated on Fairfield Glades' largest lake, with a view of the signature #10 hole on the Brae golf course.This home is unfurnished. You'll love the lake views from almost every room in this home. You'll enjoy the open floor plan, with a gorgeous stone, gas-log fireplace & 2 skylights in the living room. The spacious dining area has a wet-bar with wine cooler & skylight. The spacious dining area has a wet-bar with wine cooler & skylight. From there, you will stroll into a gourmet kitchen, tailor-made for the chef! More than 100' of counter space, with 2 ovens, and 2 microwaves, and has a panoramic view of the lake, hickory stained cabinets and an island that seats 4 for casual dining. The main floor also includes the master suite, a lovely half-bath, a guest bedroom, another full bath, and a laundry room with a closet, sink, and lots of cabinets. Onto the lower level, you'll find a large office, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, an entertainment room/den that with a wood-burning, brick fireplace, and a cozy sewing/multi-purpose room. You'll also enjoy the lower deck, perfect for a little reading time in a shaded nook, and easy access to the dock.

(RLNE5286216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Markham Lane have any available units?
189 Markham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield Glade, TN.
What amenities does 189 Markham Lane have?
Some of 189 Markham Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Markham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
189 Markham Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Markham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Markham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 189 Markham Lane offer parking?
No, 189 Markham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 189 Markham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Markham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Markham Lane have a pool?
No, 189 Markham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 189 Markham Lane have accessible units?
No, 189 Markham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Markham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Markham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Markham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Markham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
