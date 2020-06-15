Amenities

189 Markham Lane Available 07/14/20 LAKEVIEWS AND LOTS OF SPACE - This Lake Dartmoor home is a custom built home, situated on Fairfield Glades' largest lake, with a view of the signature #10 hole on the Brae golf course.This home is unfurnished. You'll love the lake views from almost every room in this home. You'll enjoy the open floor plan, with a gorgeous stone, gas-log fireplace & 2 skylights in the living room. The spacious dining area has a wet-bar with wine cooler & skylight. The spacious dining area has a wet-bar with wine cooler & skylight. From there, you will stroll into a gourmet kitchen, tailor-made for the chef! More than 100' of counter space, with 2 ovens, and 2 microwaves, and has a panoramic view of the lake, hickory stained cabinets and an island that seats 4 for casual dining. The main floor also includes the master suite, a lovely half-bath, a guest bedroom, another full bath, and a laundry room with a closet, sink, and lots of cabinets. Onto the lower level, you'll find a large office, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, an entertainment room/den that with a wood-burning, brick fireplace, and a cozy sewing/multi-purpose room. You'll also enjoy the lower deck, perfect for a little reading time in a shaded nook, and easy access to the dock.



