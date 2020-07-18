All apartments in Dickson
207 Cherry Street

207 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 Cherry Street, Dickson, TN 37055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This charming home is located right downtown Dickson with easy access to restaurants, shopping, and work. Home has been renovated with wood flooring throughout, updated tiled bath, new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Cherry Street have any available units?
207 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dickson, TN.
What amenities does 207 Cherry Street have?
Some of 207 Cherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dickson.
Does 207 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 207 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 207 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Cherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 207 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Cherry Street has units with air conditioning.
