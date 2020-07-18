207 Cherry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This charming home is located right downtown Dickson with easy access to restaurants, shopping, and work. Home has been renovated with wood flooring throughout, updated tiled bath, new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included.

