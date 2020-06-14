Apartment List
/
AL
/
madison
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Madison, AL with garage

Madison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
182 BOWDOCK DRIVE
182 Bowdock Drive, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new / never occupied full brick rancher. Immediate availability with application approval! Zoned for award winning Madison City Schools in a tucked away community.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
123 BAMBI LANE
123 Bambi Lane, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
128 Meadowglade Lane
128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2143 sqft
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
217 Coral Court
217 Coral Court, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
217 Coral Court Available 06/17/20 Madison City - MOVE IN READY FRIDAY JUNE 19! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths off of County Line Road on the I565 side of Madison! Fenced Yard. 2 car garage. Fresh interior paint through out.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
146 Leathertree Lane
146 Leathertree Lane, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Rental in the Madison City school zone! Less than a 15 minute drive to Bridgestreet Towne Center, Dublin Park, and more! At the entrance of the home you are welcomed by the spacious living room over looking the dining room area.

1 of 32

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
114 SPRINGFIELD LANE
114 Springfield Lane, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1142249 to view more pictures of this property. Totally Updated 3 Bed & 2 Bath House.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
258 Mountain Creek Drive
258 Mountain Creek Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
Move-in ready home in Knox Creek! Lawn care provided throughout the Summer of 2020. This open floor plan is a great space for entertaining friends or family.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
13366 Dickens Ln
13366 Dickens Lane, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac ranch with updates galore! The versatile, open-concept design features a vaulted ceiling in the family room, new wood flooring, and gorgeous stone fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Addison Park Apts
19 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1366 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
29 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
114 David Barnes Drive
114 David Barnes Drive, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1370 sqft
Three Bedrooms Two Baths Open Concept Living Area Fresh Paint New LVT Flooring Separate Laundry Room Nice Pantry New Refrigerator to be delivered Master Bath with Garden Tub Two Car Automated Garage Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest
3397 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
3260 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Spacious 2-story 3,260 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Madison, AL

Madison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadison 3 BedroomsMadison Accessible Apartments
Madison Apartments with BalconyMadison Apartments with GarageMadison Apartments with GymMadison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Parking
Madison Apartments with PoolMadison Apartments with Washer-DryerMadison Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Huntsville, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, AL
Decatur, ALAthens, ALHarvest, AL
Pulaski, TNFlorence, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University