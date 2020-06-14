/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison, AL
10 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
769 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
5 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Madison
22 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$898
649 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
11 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
831 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
29 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
10 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
868 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Results within 10 miles of Madison
Downtown Huntsville
23 Units Available
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
714 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
5 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
2 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
6 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$585
767 sqft
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
1 Unit Available
3610 Fairview St
3610 Fairview Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 bed/1bath - $200 off first months rent - Just remodeled with new paint and flooring!! 1 bedroom/1bath with open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
305 Abingdon Avenue
305 Abingdon Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/939f8f7047 Nice Duplex on quiet street. New floors, new paint, new blinds. Must see it will not last long.
1 Unit Available
3902 Cobb Road - 102 C
3902 Cobb Road, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$529
685 sqft
Se, habla Espanol Safe fenced community in southwest Huntsville. Unit is a large one bedroom with one bathroom. Room enough in bedroom for 2 queen size beds. Each unit either has either a balcony or patio.
1 Unit Available
3806 Cobb Road Unit C
3806 Cobb Rd SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$529
685 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/0dacf6a029 Se, habla Espanol Safe fenced community in southwest Huntsville. Unit is a large one bedroom with one bathroom with Air Conditioning, new floors and new paint. Room enough in bedroom for 2 queen size beds.
1 Unit Available
3603 Grote St.
3603 Grote Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
1000 sqft
ONE BEDROOM BUNGALOW - CLOSE TO ARSENAL AND DOWNTOWN - AVAILABLE NOW! One bedroom/1 bath bungalow close to Redstone Arsenal. downtown, and shopping. This home boasts a spacious living space and fresh paint, along with hardwood flooring.
