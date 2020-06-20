860 Harle Ave A

Amenities

Newly remodeled home in the Historic District! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home has been completely remodeled, new appliances and is move-in ready. The house has a beautiful, open kitchen, fireplace ready for gas logs, fresh paint, and lots of updates. Monthly rent for this unique property is $1,500 with a $900 deposit. There is an option to rent the unattached apartment bundled with this home, call the office for pricing at 423-458-2600 or to learn more about this great property. To apply, visit www.clarityrental.com! **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**



(RLNE5767647)