All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 860 Harle Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, TN
/
860 Harle Ave A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

860 Harle Ave A

860 Harle Ave NW · (423) 458-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

860 Harle Ave NW, Cleveland, TN 37311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 860 Harle Ave A · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled home in the Historic District! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home has been completely remodeled, new appliances and is move-in ready. The house has a beautiful, open kitchen, fireplace ready for gas logs, fresh paint, and lots of updates. Monthly rent for this unique property is $1,500 with a $900 deposit. There is an option to rent the unattached apartment bundled with this home, call the office for pricing at 423-458-2600 or to learn more about this great property. To apply, visit www.clarityrental.com! **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

(RLNE5767647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Harle Ave A have any available units?
860 Harle Ave A has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 860 Harle Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
860 Harle Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Harle Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 860 Harle Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 860 Harle Ave A offer parking?
No, 860 Harle Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 860 Harle Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Harle Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Harle Ave A have a pool?
No, 860 Harle Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 860 Harle Ave A have accessible units?
No, 860 Harle Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Harle Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Harle Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Harle Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 Harle Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 860 Harle Ave A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parktowne Apartments
2005 Westland Dr SW
Cleveland, TN 37311
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE
Cleveland, TN 37311

Similar Pages

Cleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 3 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with BalconyCleveland Dog Friendly Apartments
Cleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNJasper, GA
Red Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNTellico Village, TNAthens, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversitySouthern Adventist University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity