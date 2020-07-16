All apartments in Cleveland
3005 Pine Dr NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3005 Pine Dr NE

3005 Pine Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Pine Drive Northeast, Cleveland, TN 37312

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Cleveland! - Welcome home to 3005 Pine Drive! This 3 bedroom, one and a half bath home in Cleveland is ready for move in! It's conveniently located right off of Ocoee Street with quick access to anything you may need. This home is set in a quiet, quaint neighborhood and has been completely renovated, top to bottom. Step inside and you'll find gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint, and clean finishing touches throughout. In the kitchen you'll notice all new stainless steel appliances, new counters, a beautiful backsplash, and a large apron sink. In the living room you'll find shiplap and tons of space with lots of natural light. The bathrooms boast of gorgeous new tile and accent work. If you're looking for a like-new home in an incredible location, with an extra den for more space, call us today for your showing. This one will go fast!

(RLNE5899962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Pine Dr NE have any available units?
3005 Pine Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, TN.
Is 3005 Pine Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Pine Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Pine Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Pine Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Pine Dr NE offer parking?
No, 3005 Pine Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Pine Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Pine Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Pine Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3005 Pine Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Pine Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3005 Pine Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Pine Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Pine Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Pine Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Pine Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
