3005 Pine Dr NE

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Cleveland! - Welcome home to 3005 Pine Drive! This 3 bedroom, one and a half bath home in Cleveland is ready for move in! It's conveniently located right off of Ocoee Street with quick access to anything you may need. This home is set in a quiet, quaint neighborhood and has been completely renovated, top to bottom. Step inside and you'll find gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint, and clean finishing touches throughout. In the kitchen you'll notice all new stainless steel appliances, new counters, a beautiful backsplash, and a large apron sink. In the living room you'll find shiplap and tons of space with lots of natural light. The bathrooms boast of gorgeous new tile and accent work. If you're looking for a like-new home in an incredible location, with an extra den for more space, call us today for your showing. This one will go fast!



