Cleveland, TN
260 Royal Drive NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

260 Royal Drive NW

260 Royal Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

260 Royal Drive Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37312

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Centrally located 3 bedroom home! - This adorable ranch style house is in the center of town, convenient to everything! It has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, utility closet with washer/dryer hook up, and a large back yard. It also boasts fresh paint and new floors! This house is clean and neat and ready to move into. Monthly rent is $1,200 with $600 deposit. Call us today at 423-458-2600 to find out how to view this great property or apply online at www.clarityrental.com!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Royal Drive NW have any available units?
260 Royal Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, TN.
Is 260 Royal Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
260 Royal Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Royal Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Royal Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 260 Royal Drive NW offer parking?
No, 260 Royal Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 260 Royal Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Royal Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Royal Drive NW have a pool?
No, 260 Royal Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 260 Royal Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 260 Royal Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Royal Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Royal Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Royal Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Royal Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
