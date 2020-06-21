260 Royal Drive NW

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Centrally located 3 bedroom home! - This adorable ranch style house is in the center of town, convenient to everything! It has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, utility closet with washer/dryer hook up, and a large back yard. It also boasts fresh paint and new floors! This house is clean and neat and ready to move into. Monthly rent is $1,200 with $600 deposit. Call us today at 423-458-2600 to find out how to view this great property or apply online at www.clarityrental.com!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5835662)