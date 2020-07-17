All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 225 20th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, TN
/
225 20th Street NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

225 20th Street NE

225 20th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 20th Street Northeast, Cleveland, TN 37311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 bedroom next to Lee University campus! - This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is all about location- conveniently located across the street from Lee University! It has spacious rooms, lots of storage space, and built in shelves that add a cozy touch. It also boasts a large front porch, a large screened in back porch, AND a washer and dryer. You can rent this apartment for $750/month with a $300 deposit. Call us at 423-458-2600 to find out more about this exciting and unique apartment. **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 20th Street NE have any available units?
225 20th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, TN.
Is 225 20th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
225 20th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 20th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 225 20th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 225 20th Street NE offer parking?
No, 225 20th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 225 20th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 20th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 20th Street NE have a pool?
No, 225 20th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 225 20th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 225 20th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 20th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 20th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 20th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 20th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Westland
2005 Westland Dr SW
Cleveland, TN 37311
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE
Cleveland, TN 37311

Similar Pages

Cleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland Apartments with Balconies
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Dog Friendly Apartments
Cleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNEast Ridge, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNTellico Village, TNFairfield Glade, TN
Red Bank, TNFairview, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversitySouthern Adventist University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga