225 20th Street NE

2 bedroom next to Lee University campus! - This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is all about location- conveniently located across the street from Lee University! It has spacious rooms, lots of storage space, and built in shelves that add a cozy touch. It also boasts a large front porch, a large screened in back porch, AND a washer and dryer. You can rent this apartment for $750/month with a $300 deposit. Call us at 423-458-2600 to find out more about this exciting and unique apartment. **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914241)