Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

211 1st Street NE

211 1st St NE · (423) 479-4424
Location

211 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN 37311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 10000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
garage
internet access
Office/warehouse building located in Downtown Cleveland just across the street from the city's newest park and event space, "First Street Square". The property runs the width of the block from 1st to 2nd street and has multiple entrances. The entire 10000+ square feet are climate control with multiple zoned HVAC units. The building offers numerous rooms and offices, storage areas, garage spaces, work zones, reception area, kitchen, four bathrooms, and a wood paneled conference room. There is an upper level which has 5 offices, bathroom, and 4000 square feet of storage. There are garage entrances on both the front, 1st street side, and the back on 2nd Street. Storage and work areas are directly accessible from these garage door entrances.

Space was formerly utilized by a technology and electronics company for 20+ years. Some possible uses are office, store front, simple manufacturing site, or storage warehouse.

In the immediate area are Trail Head Bicycle Co., Hyder Hangout Quilt shop, Carroll Printing, The Cleveland City Police Head Quarters, Cleveland City Government municipal building, The Catch restaurant, Five Point Square restaurant, loft apartments, and The Museum Center at Five Points.

Zoning is CBD (Central Business District) which allows commercial, retail, professional, residential, and light industrial.

Utilities:
Cleveland Utilities : electric, water, sewer, sanitation
Chattanooga Gas: natural gas
Charter, ATT: Phone, Internet, TV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 1st Street NE have any available units?
211 1st Street NE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 1st Street NE have?
Some of 211 1st Street NE's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 1st Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
211 1st Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 1st Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 211 1st Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 211 1st Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 211 1st Street NE does offer parking.
Does 211 1st Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 1st Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 1st Street NE have a pool?
No, 211 1st Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 211 1st Street NE have accessible units?
No, 211 1st Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 1st Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 1st Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 1st Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 1st Street NE has units with air conditioning.
