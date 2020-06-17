211 1st Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities conference room parking garage internet access

Office/warehouse building located in Downtown Cleveland just across the street from the city's newest park and event space, "First Street Square". The property runs the width of the block from 1st to 2nd street and has multiple entrances. The entire 10000+ square feet are climate control with multiple zoned HVAC units. The building offers numerous rooms and offices, storage areas, garage spaces, work zones, reception area, kitchen, four bathrooms, and a wood paneled conference room. There is an upper level which has 5 offices, bathroom, and 4000 square feet of storage. There are garage entrances on both the front, 1st street side, and the back on 2nd Street. Storage and work areas are directly accessible from these garage door entrances.



Space was formerly utilized by a technology and electronics company for 20+ years. Some possible uses are office, store front, simple manufacturing site, or storage warehouse.



In the immediate area are Trail Head Bicycle Co., Hyder Hangout Quilt shop, Carroll Printing, The Cleveland City Police Head Quarters, Cleveland City Government municipal building, The Catch restaurant, Five Point Square restaurant, loft apartments, and The Museum Center at Five Points.



Zoning is CBD (Central Business District) which allows commercial, retail, professional, residential, and light industrial.



Utilities:

Cleveland Utilities : electric, water, sewer, sanitation

Chattanooga Gas: natural gas

Charter, ATT: Phone, Internet, TV