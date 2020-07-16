All apartments in Cleveland
1217 17th Street NW

1217 17th Street Northwest · (423) 458-2600
Location

1217 17th Street Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37311

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1217 17th Street NW · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom home, large yard, centrally located! - You will fall in love with this cozy 3 bedroom ranch home, centrally located in a quiet neighborhood. There is an attached one car garage with washer/dryer hook ups, screened in back porch which overlooks the large, lush back yard (lawn care included, too)! Fresh paint, modern appliances, and other cute details add much charm to this home. For $1,350/month and an $800 deposit this home can be yours. For questions call (423)458-2600 or apply on our website www.clarityrental.com! . **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 17th Street NW have any available units?
1217 17th Street NW has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1217 17th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1217 17th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 17th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1217 17th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1217 17th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1217 17th Street NW offers parking.
Does 1217 17th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 17th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 17th Street NW have a pool?
No, 1217 17th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1217 17th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1217 17th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 17th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 17th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 17th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 17th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
