526 Argyle Way.

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace

Maryville, 5 bedroom home with 2750 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).



All-brick, 2-story home in The Highlands of Maryville. Offering split bedrooms, master bedroom, 1 guest bedroom and 2 full baths on main level; upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Formal dining room and breakfast area in kitchen, granite tops, gas fireplace in living area, walk-in closets, dual vanities in master bath. 2-car garage. With privileges to the clubhouse and pool!



To apply for and view all of our available rental properties, please go to REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets not considered. No smoking.



Call or text Karen at 865-454-7626 to set a showing or for more information.



School Information:

Mary Blount Elementary

Union Grove Middle

William Blount High School



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212.



(RLNE5655479)