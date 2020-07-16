All apartments in Blount County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

526 Argyle Way

526 Argyle Way · (865) 984-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

526 Argyle Way, Blount County, TN 37801

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 526 Argyle Way · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Maryville, 5 bedroom home with 2750 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

All-brick, 2-story home in The Highlands of Maryville. Offering split bedrooms, master bedroom, 1 guest bedroom and 2 full baths on main level; upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Formal dining room and breakfast area in kitchen, granite tops, gas fireplace in living area, walk-in closets, dual vanities in master bath. 2-car garage. With privileges to the clubhouse and pool!

To apply for and view all of our available rental properties, please go to REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets not considered. No smoking.

Call or text Karen at 865-454-7626 to set a showing or for more information.

School Information:
Mary Blount Elementary
Union Grove Middle
William Blount High School

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212.

(RLNE5655479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 526 Argyle Way have any available units?
526 Argyle Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 526 Argyle Way have?
Some of 526 Argyle Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Argyle Way currently offering any rent specials?
526 Argyle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Argyle Way pet-friendly?
No, 526 Argyle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blount County.
Does 526 Argyle Way offer parking?
Yes, 526 Argyle Way offers parking.
Does 526 Argyle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Argyle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Argyle Way have a pool?
Yes, 526 Argyle Way has a pool.
Does 526 Argyle Way have accessible units?
No, 526 Argyle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Argyle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Argyle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Argyle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Argyle Way does not have units with air conditioning.

