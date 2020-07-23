/
sevier county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM
23 Apartments for rent in Sevier County, TN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2828 Parkway - A-4
2828 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN
Studio
$2,640
2359 sqft
This is a two story retail space in the Forge Mall, Pigeon Forge Tenn. It is available today. Tenant pays 9 cents per sf for CAMS ($594 per month) which covers water, sewer, trash, landscaping, pest control and exterior complex maintenance.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
313 Eldorado Circle
313 Eldorado Circle, Seymour, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1305 sqft
Available 07/29/20 3 BR/1.5 BA Home (Seymour/Sevier County) - Property Id: 297211 Location Location Location! See this newly remodeled home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
547 N. Knob Creek Road, Unit 1
547 N Knob Creek Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1030 sqft
547 N.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1690 McCleary Bend Rd
1690 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1704 McCleary Bend Rd
1704 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1080 sqft
Beautiful Cottage Unit, situated in Sevier County
Results within 1 mile of Sevier County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
920 Old Dandridge Pike Lot 5
920 Old Dandridge Pike, Jefferson County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
Strawberry Plains, 2 bedroom trailer - For more information and to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Smith with Realty Executives Associates at 865-803-3045 (cell) or 865-688-3232 (office). Two bedroom, two bath trailer on a nice lot.
Results within 10 miles of Sevier County
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
39 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,315
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
South Knoxville
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
South Knoxville
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Haven
1947 McClung Ave
1947 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
792 sqft
2BR 1BA home close to Ijams, Urban Wilderness and downtown. Hardwood floors, big kitchen, big lighted closets and floored attic for storage. Covered front and rear porch, full basement for workshop or storage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
927 Franklin Grove Church Rd
927 Franklin Grove Church Road, Swain County, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
927 Franklin Grove Church Rd Available 08/10/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Trailer-ALL Utilities Included! Located in Bryson City-close to Casino - 1 BR 1 BA Trailer in Small Park. Comes with Fridge,Stove & Stackable Washer & Dryer. Central Heat & Air.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3107 Marble Hill Blvd.
3107 Marble Hill Boulevard, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
850 sqft
3107 Marble Hill Blvd. Available 08/01/20 Knoxville, one bedroom townhome - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Tara Hayes with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 242-8010 (cell) or (865) 693-3232 (office).
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3113 Marble Hill Blvd.
3113 Marble Hill Boulevard, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
COMPLETEDLY RENOVATED 2 BDRM, 2 BATH CONDO. AVAILABLE NOW! $1200.00 MONTH - COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BOTTOM FLOOR CONDO. AVAILABLE NOW! Just minutes from downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee campus.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2632 Palace Green Rd
2632 Palace Green Rd, Mascot, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1922 sqft
A brand NEW property, construction was completed 7/6/20..!! Open floor plan with galley kitchen flowing into the family room. Three over-sized bedrooms upstairs. Storage is galore! Level lot.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
South Waterfront
2016 Dawson Street - 405
2016 Dawson Street, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
337 sqft
This spacious studio apartment has an open living and kitchen area, private bathroom, large closet, and a balcony. Rent is $625 and Utility Fee is $199 per month. Utilities include water, electric, cable, wifi, trash and off-street parking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1605 Wilder Pl
1605 Wilder Place, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
756 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Mornngside. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, USB plugs,washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2333 Dandridge Ave
2333 Dandridge Avenue Southeast, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3090 sqft
Attention History lovers and Golf Lovers, This fully renovated historic home sits right on Williams Creek Golf Course! The Williams House, originally built in 1826 and home to Colonel John Williams and Melinda White Williams (daughter of Knoxville
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1925 McCalla Ave - #2
1925 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1925 McCalla Ave - #2 in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
South Knoxville
3710 Taliwa Gardens Drive - 3710
3710 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse! This home features: - Brand new appliances - Brand new washer and dryer - All new flooring - Hardwood Flooring Upstairs - New cabinets - Private patio - Outdoor locking storage area - Large front
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Vestal
4422 Coffey St
4422 Coffey Street Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
3BR 1BA Home in South Knoxville. Hardwood floors throughout. Hugh covered back deck with private yard. Minutes to Ijams Nature Center, bike trails, and Downtown Knoxville. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Haven
1946 McClung Ave
1946 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 BR 2 BA recently renovated home in South Knoxville. New kitchen with new dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator. New roof, siding and windows. Large laundry room with second bathroom containing a large soaker tub.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
218 Barberry Ct.
218 Barberry Court, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sevier County area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.