/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
60 Accessible Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
34 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,238
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 8 at 07:17am
$
Edgehill
12 Units Available
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 1 at 04:37pm
Melrose
2 Units Available
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Downtown Nashville
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,527
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Nashville
11 Units Available
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
SoBro
12 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
9 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
SoBro
33 Units Available
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Midtown
32 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,490
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Maxwell
28 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Elliston Place
46 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
44 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,624
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$981
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Nashville
44 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Historic Edgefield
40 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,285
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
$
Elliston Place
7 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,573
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Nashville
36 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,438
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Music Row
11 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,690
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,721
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Vanderbilt
23 Units Available
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,317
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
$
Woodland Hills
2 Units Available
SoNa Apartments
200 Paragon Mills Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and W/D hookups. Pet allowed, plus sauna and pool. Convenient access to I-24 and Route 31. Short drive away from shopping, schools and downtown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Elliston Place
39 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,443
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Similar Pages
Berry Hill 1 BedroomsBerry Hill 2 BedroomsBerry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBerry Hill 3 BedroomsBerry Hill Accessible ApartmentsBerry Hill Apartments with Balcony
Berry Hill Apartments with GarageBerry Hill Apartments with GymBerry Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerry Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBerry Hill Apartments with Pool