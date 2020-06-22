400 Warioto Way 508

Amenities

Spacious Condo With Cumberland River/Marina Views - Property Id: 297346



This unit, a breezy 25-mile commute to Nashville, offers a beautiful view of the Cumberland River and marina from a spacious balcony and large windows. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bath with two sinks and large tub. Open kitchen/living room design.



Complex includes:

pool, barbecue area, hot tub, fitness centers, community rooms, elevators, gated entrance, carport parking, storage closet, doorman, and garbage chute.



This is luxurious living in a peaceful setting, just moments away from Riverbluff Park and the Bicentennial Walking Trail! Schedule your viewing today!



*$500 refundable (damage free) move-in deposit; $500 refundable (damage free) move-out deposit; $1850 refundable security deposit if rent is paid, no damage, and return of key/fob; Tenant liability insurance required; Background/credit check required at tenant's expense; No smoking; No pets; Occupancy limit: 3 adults, or 2 adults and 2 children*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297346

Property Id 297346



No Pets Allowed



