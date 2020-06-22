All apartments in Ashland City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

400 Warioto Way 508

400 Warioto Way · (615) 792-7704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Warioto Way, Ashland City, TN 37015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious Condo With Cumberland River/Marina Views - Property Id: 297346

This unit, a breezy 25-mile commute to Nashville, offers a beautiful view of the Cumberland River and marina from a spacious balcony and large windows. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bath with two sinks and large tub. Open kitchen/living room design.

Complex includes:
pool, barbecue area, hot tub, fitness centers, community rooms, elevators, gated entrance, carport parking, storage closet, doorman, and garbage chute.

This is luxurious living in a peaceful setting, just moments away from Riverbluff Park and the Bicentennial Walking Trail! Schedule your viewing today!

*$500 refundable (damage free) move-in deposit; $500 refundable (damage free) move-out deposit; $1850 refundable security deposit if rent is paid, no damage, and return of key/fob; Tenant liability insurance required; Background/credit check required at tenant's expense; No smoking; No pets; Occupancy limit: 3 adults, or 2 adults and 2 children*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297346
Property Id 297346

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Warioto Way 508 have any available units?
400 Warioto Way 508 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Warioto Way 508 have?
Some of 400 Warioto Way 508's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Warioto Way 508 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Warioto Way 508 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Warioto Way 508 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Warioto Way 508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland City.
Does 400 Warioto Way 508 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Warioto Way 508 does offer parking.
Does 400 Warioto Way 508 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Warioto Way 508 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Warioto Way 508 have a pool?
Yes, 400 Warioto Way 508 has a pool.
Does 400 Warioto Way 508 have accessible units?
No, 400 Warioto Way 508 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Warioto Way 508 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Warioto Way 508 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Warioto Way 508 have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Warioto Way 508 does not have units with air conditioning.
