16 Willglow St.

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home for Rent in York near downtown!! - This delightful RANCH home is practically brand new & is located close to historic downtown York. Bright, neutral & ready to go! Luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas is pretty as well as practical. Kitchen offers dark espresso cabinets with granite counters, SS appliances including refrigerator. Good storage & prep space, breakfast bar. The Dining area opens to a large covered rear porch - perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Vaulted Family Room. Master is accented by a tray ceiling and has a private bath. Two nice-sized secondary BRs & guest bath. Long driveway can accommodate 3 vehicles. Nice level lot, charming front porch. **Owner will install a washer/dryer for $1300/month.**



