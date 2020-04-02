All apartments in Wade Hampton
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:33 AM

634 McKenna Circle

634 Mckenna Circle · (864) 242-4466
Location

634 Mckenna Circle, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 634 McKenna Circle · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385. Spacious open floor plan features beautiful built ins surrounding a gas log fireplace, and french doors opening to the balcony. Large bedrooms offer plenty of space and walk in closets. Community offers swimming pool, clubhouse, and grilling/picnic area. Call 864-242-4466 to schedule a showing. Available now. This property will be OWNER managed.

Clair Carson, Agent.

(RLNE5681094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 McKenna Circle have any available units?
634 McKenna Circle has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 634 McKenna Circle have?
Some of 634 McKenna Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 McKenna Circle currently offering any rent specials?
634 McKenna Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 McKenna Circle pet-friendly?
No, 634 McKenna Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wade Hampton.
Does 634 McKenna Circle offer parking?
No, 634 McKenna Circle does not offer parking.
Does 634 McKenna Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 McKenna Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 McKenna Circle have a pool?
Yes, 634 McKenna Circle has a pool.
Does 634 McKenna Circle have accessible units?
No, 634 McKenna Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 634 McKenna Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 McKenna Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 McKenna Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 McKenna Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
