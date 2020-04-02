634 McKenna Circle

Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385. Spacious open floor plan features beautiful built ins surrounding a gas log fireplace, and french doors opening to the balcony. Large bedrooms offer plenty of space and walk in closets. Community offers swimming pool, clubhouse, and grilling/picnic area. Call 864-242-4466 to schedule a showing. Available now. This property will be OWNER managed.



Clair Carson, Agent.



(RLNE5681094)