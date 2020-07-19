9099 Pitcairn Drive

Amenities

Tega Cay Rental House close to Windjammer Park, Fort Mill Schools! Available NOW. 6 month lease or longer. Two bedrooms on main and 2 bedrooms up. Large master. Kitchen redone 2016, eat in kitchen, Large living room. Partially fenced,level backyard with deck. Tega Cay offers recreational amenities: golf course, clubhouse, restaurant, tennis, beach & swim club, boat ramps, waterfront parks, marina, bike paths & more. Non refundable Application fee of $50 per adult. Dogs conditional, no cats. No Smoking on premises. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and all utilities. Tenant to provide copy of renter's insurance. Tega Cay Elementary currently on a freeze check school district for school assignment.