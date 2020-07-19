All apartments in Tega Cay
9099 Pitcairn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9099 Pitcairn Drive

9099 Pitcairn Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9099 Pitcairn Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Tega Cay Rental House close to Windjammer Park, Fort Mill Schools! Available NOW. 6 month lease or longer. Two bedrooms on main and 2 bedrooms up. Large master. Kitchen redone 2016, eat in kitchen, Large living room. Partially fenced,level backyard with deck. Tega Cay offers recreational amenities: golf course, clubhouse, restaurant, tennis, beach & swim club, boat ramps, waterfront parks, marina, bike paths & more. Non refundable Application fee of $50 per adult. Dogs conditional, no cats. No Smoking on premises. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and all utilities. Tenant to provide copy of renter's insurance. Tega Cay Elementary currently on a freeze check school district for school assignment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9099 Pitcairn Drive have any available units?
9099 Pitcairn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 9099 Pitcairn Drive have?
Some of 9099 Pitcairn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9099 Pitcairn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9099 Pitcairn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9099 Pitcairn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9099 Pitcairn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9099 Pitcairn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9099 Pitcairn Drive offers parking.
Does 9099 Pitcairn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9099 Pitcairn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9099 Pitcairn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9099 Pitcairn Drive has a pool.
Does 9099 Pitcairn Drive have accessible units?
No, 9099 Pitcairn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9099 Pitcairn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9099 Pitcairn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9099 Pitcairn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9099 Pitcairn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
