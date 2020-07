Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful lake Wylie view near airport



Beautiful house on Lake Wylie in Tega Cay close to Charlotte, NC and Rock Hill, SC. Renovated with hardwood/carpet/tile floors. All landscaping provided. Washer/dryer in house. Electric range / oven and refrigerator. Large decks with wonderful view of the lake. Available July 1, 2020.

No Pets Allowed



