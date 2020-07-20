Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

28006 Marina Drive Available 08/22/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Nice Contemporary Tri Level Water Front property with Great View of Lake Wylie Located in Tega Cay, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan with Lots of Windows. Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Bar Island, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer. Landscaping Included. Beach Area, Screened Porch, Boat Dock, Side Deck great for grilling, 3 Car Parking Pad. Single Family Only. ***Will consider 9 month or more lease agreement.*** No Smoking/No Vaping on premises (Inside or Outside), No Pets. Maximum Occupants 4. By Appointment Only (Available by August 22, 2020).



No Pets Allowed



