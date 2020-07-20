All apartments in Tega Cay
28006 Marina Drive

28006 Marina Drive · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28006 Marina Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28006 Marina Drive · Avail. Aug 22

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1919 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
28006 Marina Drive Available 08/22/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Nice Contemporary Tri Level Water Front property with Great View of Lake Wylie Located in Tega Cay, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan with Lots of Windows. Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Bar Island, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer. Landscaping Included. Beach Area, Screened Porch, Boat Dock, Side Deck great for grilling, 3 Car Parking Pad. Single Family Only. ***Will consider 9 month or more lease agreement.*** No Smoking/No Vaping on premises (Inside or Outside), No Pets. Maximum Occupants 4. By Appointment Only (Available by August 22, 2020).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28006 Marina Drive have any available units?
28006 Marina Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28006 Marina Drive have?
Some of 28006 Marina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28006 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28006 Marina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28006 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28006 Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tega Cay.
Does 28006 Marina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28006 Marina Drive offers parking.
Does 28006 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28006 Marina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28006 Marina Drive have a pool?
No, 28006 Marina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28006 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 28006 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28006 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28006 Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28006 Marina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28006 Marina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
