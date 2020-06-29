All apartments in Tega Cay
Tega Cay, SC
2219 Bluebell Way
2219 Bluebell Way

2219 Bluebell Way · No Longer Available
Tega Cay
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

2219 Bluebell Way, Tega Cay, SC 29708
East Tega Cay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Lake Ridge Community in Tega Cay, SC off of Sutton Road, Close to Lots of Local Restaurants, Shopping and I-77, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), Master Bed offers Tray Ceilings and a Bonus Room with Balcony, 2.5 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors on First Floor, Granite throughout & wainscoting , Large Living Room, Dining Room and Office with French Doors, Eat In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Extra Large Island, Glass Stove Top, Full Size Double Wall Ovens, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room is Located on the 2nd Floor and offers Electric or Gas Dryer hookups. Large Patio in Back yard which has YCNG line hookup for Gas Grill. 2 Car Garage with extra work shop space and also includes the mechanics flooring. Single Family Only. Landscaping will be included. Beautiful Clubhouse also offers Pool (and Kiddie Pool), Gym, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts and Theater Room. Also has walking trail beside home which will go to the Clubhouse and other areas in the Community. Very Close to the Fort Mill Side of the Dam which offers place to put in Boats, Kayaks and Canoes.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Single Family Only. Maximum Occupants 7. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE5402716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Bluebell Way have any available units?
2219 Bluebell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 2219 Bluebell Way have?
Some of 2219 Bluebell Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Bluebell Way currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Bluebell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Bluebell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Bluebell Way is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Bluebell Way offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Bluebell Way offers parking.
Does 2219 Bluebell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Bluebell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Bluebell Way have a pool?
Yes, 2219 Bluebell Way has a pool.
Does 2219 Bluebell Way have accessible units?
No, 2219 Bluebell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Bluebell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Bluebell Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Bluebell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Bluebell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
