2219 Bluebell Way

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Lake Ridge Community in Tega Cay, SC off of Sutton Road, Close to Lots of Local Restaurants, Shopping and I-77, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), Master Bed offers Tray Ceilings and a Bonus Room with Balcony, 2.5 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors on First Floor, Granite throughout & wainscoting , Large Living Room, Dining Room and Office with French Doors, Eat In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Extra Large Island, Glass Stove Top, Full Size Double Wall Ovens, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room is Located on the 2nd Floor and offers Electric or Gas Dryer hookups. Large Patio in Back yard which has YCNG line hookup for Gas Grill. 2 Car Garage with extra work shop space and also includes the mechanics flooring. Single Family Only. Landscaping will be included. Beautiful Clubhouse also offers Pool (and Kiddie Pool), Gym, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts and Theater Room. Also has walking trail beside home which will go to the Clubhouse and other areas in the Community. Very Close to the Fort Mill Side of the Dam which offers place to put in Boats, Kayaks and Canoes.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Single Family Only. Maximum Occupants 7. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE5402716)