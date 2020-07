Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tega Cay area and Fort Mill Schools!! - Move in before the next semester because you know you want Fort Mill Schools! Spacious 2 story home has formal DR, large eat-in kitchen with island & loads of cabinet/prep space. Family Room with fireplace. Private backyard. King size Owners Suite up with upgraded bath with garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage.



(RLNE4160488)