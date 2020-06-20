All apartments in Tega Cay
Find more places like 16161 Tana Tea Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
16161 Tana Tea Circle
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:48 PM

16161 Tana Tea Circle

16161 Tana Tea Drive · (704) 994-5366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tega Cay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16161 Tana Tea Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
***NEW paint and NEW flooring throughout the home***

Large and Open Galley Style Kitchen with Dinette that opens to a Large Sunken Living Room/Dining Room combination with Wood Burning Fireplace and wet bar. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Comfortable Florida Room accessible from Living Room or Master Bedroom, and from Deck. Whole House Attic Fan. Corner Lot, Fenced Back Yard, minimal landscaping required. Large 2 Car Carport. Extra Storage Located in Carport.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16161 Tana Tea Circle have any available units?
16161 Tana Tea Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16161 Tana Tea Circle have?
Some of 16161 Tana Tea Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16161 Tana Tea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16161 Tana Tea Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16161 Tana Tea Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16161 Tana Tea Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16161 Tana Tea Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16161 Tana Tea Circle does offer parking.
Does 16161 Tana Tea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16161 Tana Tea Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16161 Tana Tea Circle have a pool?
No, 16161 Tana Tea Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16161 Tana Tea Circle have accessible units?
No, 16161 Tana Tea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16161 Tana Tea Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16161 Tana Tea Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16161 Tana Tea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16161 Tana Tea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16161 Tana Tea Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 2 BedroomsTega Cay 3 Bedrooms
Tega Cay Apartments with ParkingTega Cay Apartments with Pool
Tega Cay Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity