1137 Molokai Drive

This adorable split-level home tucked away in fabulous Tega Cay, features an awesome floorplan and offers over 2,000 square-feet with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Beautiful laminate hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the home. The family room is accented with a gorgeous brick fireplace, while the formal dining room offers a space to enjoy fine meals with upgraded lighting and chair-rail. Home cooks will swoon for this fully upgraded kitchen! Features include a glass tile backsplash, granite counters, espresso cabinetry, and a cozy breakfast room.



The master bedroom is spacious and features a spa-like retreat with master bath with his and hers vanities, extra cabinetry, a stand-alone tub and a separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and two spare baths offer plenty of space for the rest of the household. Don't miss the lower level rec rooms perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the fall weather on this gorgeous open deck.



Situated just over the border in South Carolina, you'll enjoy convenience to all the shopping and dining in the Steele Creek area. Fun on Lake Wylie is minutes away at McDowell Nature Preserve.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



