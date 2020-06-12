/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$938
972 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1060 sqft
Welcome home to Greyeagle, the best-kept secret in Taylors, South Carolina. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks, and schools.
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.
Results within 1 mile of Taylors
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$979
1000 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage. Walking distance to Riverside High School.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
634 McKenna Circle
634 Mckenna Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385.
Results within 5 miles of Taylors
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Hollingsworth Park
13 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1138 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1042 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
43 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1144 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1194 sqft
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
