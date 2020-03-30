All apartments in Taylors
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:36 PM

503 Red Ledge Court

503 Red Ledge Court · (615) 945-4809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC 29650

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now. BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION!! UPGRADES INCLUDE: Premium cul-de-sac lot w/ mountain views, Front entry double Garage with utility sink & cabinetry, Foyer "arrival center," designer lighting, 2" blinds, full upgraded stainless steel appiance pkg & bluetooth speakers, tankless water heater, technology package, washer & dryer, patio w/pergola, utility building and more! Why wait for new construction? This better than new Craftsman style home is loaded with all of the latest features you have been dreaming of along with tons of Pinterest worthy upgrades that you can’t find in a to be built home! Impressive details begin with a premium cul-de-sac lot, gorgeous brick & hardboard façade, extended front porch and a front entry Garage with workbench, cabinetry and utility sink. As soon as you step through the transomed front entrance, you will fall in love with the custom “arrival center” that welcomes you in the Foyer along with a custom pet door that leads to the Garage, pendant style lighting and crown molding that adds a polished finishing touch. Glass panel doors open to a private Home Office where you will also find built-in cabinetry that’s perfect for storing reference materials and collectibles. The formal Dining Room was designed for entertaining! It is framed by oversized archways that add architectural interest, traditional wainscoting, and a designer chandelier that draws your attention to the coffered ceiling. More casual entertaining can take place in the centrally located Great Room that’s anchored by a gas log fireplace and the nearby Sun Room that offers unhindered views of the backyard. The Kitchen is truly a chef’s dream! Its already equipped with an upgraded stainless steel package along with staggered white cabinetry, a contrasting center island filled with storage space, granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash, walk-in shelved pantry, and even Bluetooth speakers! There’s also plenty of space to enjoy quick meals at the adjoining Breakfast Area. It also showcases designer style lighting and easy access to the rear patio. Other main level features include a technology package, conveniently placed Powder Room, luxury vinyl flooring, and a tankless water heater! The more private areas of the home can be found upstairs. The Master Suite is a peaceful oasis that you will look forward to retiring to at the end of a long day. It offers gorgeous mountain views, soft carpet, his & her walk-in closets & vanities, framed mirrors, tiled shower, and a linen closet. All three of the secondary bedrooms have been styled with neutral carpet, 2” blinds, and closet space galore. There’s also a large Bonus Room located upstairs along with two more easy to reach hall baths and a large Laundry Room already equipped with a washer, dryer & custom folding counter. Also, be sure not to miss the outstanding outdoor living areas! You will love the massive rear patio with pergola, utility building that’s ideal for keeping lawn & garden equipment neatly under cover and the fenced backyard that offers plenty of green space for outdoor fun. Also of note, 503 Red Ledge Court backs to community common area which gives an extra element of privacy. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable fee of $250 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Red Ledge Court have any available units?
503 Red Ledge Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 Red Ledge Court have?
Some of 503 Red Ledge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Red Ledge Court currently offering any rent specials?
503 Red Ledge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Red Ledge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Red Ledge Court is pet friendly.
Does 503 Red Ledge Court offer parking?
Yes, 503 Red Ledge Court does offer parking.
Does 503 Red Ledge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Red Ledge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Red Ledge Court have a pool?
No, 503 Red Ledge Court does not have a pool.
Does 503 Red Ledge Court have accessible units?
No, 503 Red Ledge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Red Ledge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Red Ledge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Red Ledge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Red Ledge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
