503 Red Ledge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now. BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION!! UPGRADES INCLUDE: Premium cul-de-sac lot w/ mountain views, Front entry double Garage with utility sink & cabinetry, Foyer "arrival center," designer lighting, 2" blinds, full upgraded stainless steel appiance pkg & bluetooth speakers, tankless water heater, technology package, washer & dryer, patio w/pergola, utility building and more! Why wait for new construction? This better than new Craftsman style home is loaded with all of the latest features you have been dreaming of along with tons of Pinterest worthy upgrades that you can’t find in a to be built home! Impressive details begin with a premium cul-de-sac lot, gorgeous brick & hardboard façade, extended front porch and a front entry Garage with workbench, cabinetry and utility sink. As soon as you step through the transomed front entrance, you will fall in love with the custom “arrival center” that welcomes you in the Foyer along with a custom pet door that leads to the Garage, pendant style lighting and crown molding that adds a polished finishing touch. Glass panel doors open to a private Home Office where you will also find built-in cabinetry that’s perfect for storing reference materials and collectibles. The formal Dining Room was designed for entertaining! It is framed by oversized archways that add architectural interest, traditional wainscoting, and a designer chandelier that draws your attention to the coffered ceiling. More casual entertaining can take place in the centrally located Great Room that’s anchored by a gas log fireplace and the nearby Sun Room that offers unhindered views of the backyard. The Kitchen is truly a chef’s dream! Its already equipped with an upgraded stainless steel package along with staggered white cabinetry, a contrasting center island filled with storage space, granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash, walk-in shelved pantry, and even Bluetooth speakers! There’s also plenty of space to enjoy quick meals at the adjoining Breakfast Area. It also showcases designer style lighting and easy access to the rear patio. Other main level features include a technology package, conveniently placed Powder Room, luxury vinyl flooring, and a tankless water heater! The more private areas of the home can be found upstairs. The Master Suite is a peaceful oasis that you will look forward to retiring to at the end of a long day. It offers gorgeous mountain views, soft carpet, his & her walk-in closets & vanities, framed mirrors, tiled shower, and a linen closet. All three of the secondary bedrooms have been styled with neutral carpet, 2” blinds, and closet space galore. There’s also a large Bonus Room located upstairs along with two more easy to reach hall baths and a large Laundry Room already equipped with a washer, dryer & custom folding counter. Also, be sure not to miss the outstanding outdoor living areas! You will love the massive rear patio with pergola, utility building that’s ideal for keeping lawn & garden equipment neatly under cover and the fenced backyard that offers plenty of green space for outdoor fun. Also of note, 503 Red Ledge Court backs to community common area which gives an extra element of privacy. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable fee of $250 per pet.