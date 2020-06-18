All apartments in Taylors
320 Runion Lake Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

320 Runion Lake Ct

320 Runion Lake Ct · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 320 Runion Lake Ct · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**

Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for. Popular eastside location just minutes from Downtown Greenville, Haywood Mall, and Wade Hampton Blvd. Zoned for award winning/highly sought after Eastside Schools. Enjoy the open floor plan as you enter the home. 2 Bedrooms and the first full bathroom are located directly to the right from the front foyer. Rooms feature plenty of closet space and high ceilings. First floor Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and full master bathroom with shower and double vanity. The laundry room is also located on the first floor right before you enter the family room. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows that provide beautiful natural light throughout the home. Dining and kitchen area feature a beautiful island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Up the stairs, you will find the additional bedroom and a full bathroom perfect for hosting guests. Exterior features a 2 Car Garage, front porch, and back patio!

Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Allowed. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Trash Company: Private Pickup (Tenant Must Set Up)
Washer/Dryer Connections:Yes
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elementary
Middle School: Northwood Middle
High School: Eastside High

(RLNE5696648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Runion Lake Ct have any available units?
320 Runion Lake Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 Runion Lake Ct have?
Some of 320 Runion Lake Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Runion Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
320 Runion Lake Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Runion Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Runion Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 320 Runion Lake Ct offer parking?
Yes, 320 Runion Lake Ct does offer parking.
Does 320 Runion Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Runion Lake Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Runion Lake Ct have a pool?
No, 320 Runion Lake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 320 Runion Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 320 Runion Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Runion Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Runion Lake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Runion Lake Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Runion Lake Ct has units with air conditioning.
