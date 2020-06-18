320 Runion Lake Ct

Amenities

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**



Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for. Popular eastside location just minutes from Downtown Greenville, Haywood Mall, and Wade Hampton Blvd. Zoned for award winning/highly sought after Eastside Schools. Enjoy the open floor plan as you enter the home. 2 Bedrooms and the first full bathroom are located directly to the right from the front foyer. Rooms feature plenty of closet space and high ceilings. First floor Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and full master bathroom with shower and double vanity. The laundry room is also located on the first floor right before you enter the family room. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows that provide beautiful natural light throughout the home. Dining and kitchen area feature a beautiful island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Up the stairs, you will find the additional bedroom and a full bathroom perfect for hosting guests. Exterior features a 2 Car Garage, front porch, and back patio!



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Allowed. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Trash Company: Private Pickup (Tenant Must Set Up)

Washer/Dryer Connections:Yes

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elementary

Middle School: Northwood Middle

High School: Eastside High



