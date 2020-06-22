All apartments in Taylors
3 Idlewilde Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3 Idlewilde Ave

3 Idlewilde Avenue · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Idlewilde Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Brick Ranch in Convenient Taylors Location! Convenient to Downtown Greenville, Greer, and local shops and Restaurants. Zoned for Eastside High School. The home features hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and main living area. Kitchen is spacious and comes with plenty of cabinet space and a stove. Exterior features a 2 Car Garage, a good sized storage area in garage as well as washer/dryer connections. Home also features a large fenced-in backyard!

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Fenced Yard: Yes
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elementary
Middle School: Northwood Middle
High School: Eastside High

(RLNE4313663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

