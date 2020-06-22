Amenities

3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Brick Ranch in Convenient Taylors Location! Convenient to Downtown Greenville, Greer, and local shops and Restaurants. Zoned for Eastside High School. The home features hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and main living area. Kitchen is spacious and comes with plenty of cabinet space and a stove. Exterior features a 2 Car Garage, a good sized storage area in garage as well as washer/dryer connections. Home also features a large fenced-in backyard!



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Fenced Yard: Yes

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elementary

Middle School: Northwood Middle

High School: Eastside High



