Amenities
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Brick Ranch in Convenient Taylors Location! Convenient to Downtown Greenville, Greer, and local shops and Restaurants. Zoned for Eastside High School. The home features hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and main living area. Kitchen is spacious and comes with plenty of cabinet space and a stove. Exterior features a 2 Car Garage, a good sized storage area in garage as well as washer/dryer connections. Home also features a large fenced-in backyard!
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Fenced Yard: Yes
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elementary
Middle School: Northwood Middle
High School: Eastside High
(RLNE4313663)