25 Madeline Circle
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:17 AM

25 Madeline Circle

25 Madeline Circle · (864) 671-4931
Location

25 Madeline Circle, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Filled with upgrades. Hardwood floors, carpet, lighting fixtures are all upgraded. Separate dining room. Kitchen that opens to living room with fireplace and installed surround sound. The open floor plan continues into the kitchen with upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, and all appliances. The entire downstairs has upgraded hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find 4 large bedrooms. The large master suite has a tiled bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. There is also a large walk-in closet. Back patio outside of sliding glass doors. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied. Available 6/15/20 PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Madeline Circle have any available units?
25 Madeline Circle has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Madeline Circle have?
Some of 25 Madeline Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Madeline Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25 Madeline Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Madeline Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Madeline Circle is pet friendly.
Does 25 Madeline Circle offer parking?
No, 25 Madeline Circle does not offer parking.
Does 25 Madeline Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Madeline Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Madeline Circle have a pool?
No, 25 Madeline Circle does not have a pool.
Does 25 Madeline Circle have accessible units?
No, 25 Madeline Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Madeline Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Madeline Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Madeline Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Madeline Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
