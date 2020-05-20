207 Osmond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NOW AVAILABLE!

This ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms - all with ceiling fans. The cook-friendly kitchen boasts upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The home also offers a living room, dining room, den, plus a huge laundry/storage area! The entire house is fenced in with a patio out back.



CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.