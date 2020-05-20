All apartments in Taylors
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:26 AM

207 Osmond Drive

207 Osmond Drive · (864) 606-3578
Location

207 Osmond Drive, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NOW AVAILABLE!
This ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms - all with ceiling fans. The cook-friendly kitchen boasts upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The home also offers a living room, dining room, den, plus a huge laundry/storage area! The entire house is fenced in with a patio out back.

CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Osmond Drive have any available units?
207 Osmond Drive has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Osmond Drive have?
Some of 207 Osmond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Osmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Osmond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Osmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Osmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Osmond Drive offer parking?
No, 207 Osmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 207 Osmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Osmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Osmond Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Osmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Osmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Osmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Osmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Osmond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Osmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Osmond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
