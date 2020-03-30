All apartments in Taylors
Last updated June 18 2020

200 Button Willow Street

200 Button Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 Button Willow Street, Taylors, SC 29687

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Thursday June 4th from 1:30-2:00pm You will love the open concept living designed for today's lifestyle. 9ft ceilings, French Doors leading to your private rear patio, White Fantasy granite countertops in the kitchen, 42" Soft Close Dartmouth Pewter Paint cabinets with under counter lighting, crown molding, 6" baseboard and so much more. The Owner's Suite is flooded with natural light, has an incredibly large walk-in closet and boasts adult height Dartmouth Pewter Paint cabinets that match those in the kitchen, dual sinks, separate linen closet and huge shower with bench. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and full size laundry room are located on the second floor.Pull down stairs offer easy access to floored attic for storage. Plus the one car garage with electric door opener has plenty of room for your additional storage needs. Digital Programmable Thermostats allow you to set your Dual zone heating and cooling to your comfort level. Refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer to stay. Lease purchase option with $5000 down. Owner occupied until May 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Button Willow Street have any available units?
200 Button Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylors, SC.
What amenities does 200 Button Willow Street have?
Some of 200 Button Willow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Button Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Button Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Button Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Button Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylors.
Does 200 Button Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 Button Willow Street does offer parking.
Does 200 Button Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Button Willow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Button Willow Street have a pool?
No, 200 Button Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Button Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Button Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Button Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Button Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Button Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Button Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
