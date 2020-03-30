200 Button Willow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Thursday June 4th from 1:30-2:00pm You will love the open concept living designed for today's lifestyle. 9ft ceilings, French Doors leading to your private rear patio, White Fantasy granite countertops in the kitchen, 42" Soft Close Dartmouth Pewter Paint cabinets with under counter lighting, crown molding, 6" baseboard and so much more. The Owner's Suite is flooded with natural light, has an incredibly large walk-in closet and boasts adult height Dartmouth Pewter Paint cabinets that match those in the kitchen, dual sinks, separate linen closet and huge shower with bench. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and full size laundry room are located on the second floor.Pull down stairs offer easy access to floored attic for storage. Plus the one car garage with electric door opener has plenty of room for your additional storage needs. Digital Programmable Thermostats allow you to set your Dual zone heating and cooling to your comfort level. Refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer to stay. Lease purchase option with $5000 down. Owner occupied until May 30th.