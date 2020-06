Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Beautiful yard, hardwood floors throughout make this one level ranch house lovely. the backyard is private and peaceful for those summer evenings.

The location is in the Pebble Creek area of Taylors. The house has a nice floor plan and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Very peaceful location, beautiful yard and fenced.