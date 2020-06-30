113 Haven Reach Way

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! Solar Panels Included - Great Savings on Electric Bill! Located right off Rutherford Rd, the home has easy access to Downtown Greenville as well as Wade Hampton. Spacious living room area with updated flooring throughout living room and Kitchen. Dining area with access to the back patio. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counterop space and comes complete with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Full bathroom centrally located for guests, and two bedrooms. Master bedroom is located in its separate wing and comes with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Exterior includes a 2 Car Garage, a back patio, and solar panels.
Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pets Policy: Small Dogs Negotiable. NO Cats. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Fenced In Yard: No
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Electric
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Hookup: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: Kirby
Cable/Internet: Charter; AT&T
Elementary School: Paris Elementary
Middle School: Sevier Middle
High School: Wade Hampton High
(RLNE4177820)