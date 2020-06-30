All apartments in Taylors
Find more places like 113 Haven Reach Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylors, SC
/
113 Haven Reach Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

113 Haven Reach Way

113 Haven Reach Way · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Taylors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

113 Haven Reach Way, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Haven Reach Way · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! Solar Panels Included - Great Savings on Electric Bill! Located right off Rutherford Rd, the home has easy access to Downtown Greenville as well as Wade Hampton. Spacious living room area with updated flooring throughout living room and Kitchen. Dining area with access to the back patio. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counterop space and comes complete with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Full bathroom centrally located for guests, and two bedrooms. Master bedroom is located in its separate wing and comes with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Exterior includes a 2 Car Garage, a back patio, and solar panels.

Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pets Policy: Small Dogs Negotiable. NO Cats. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Fenced In Yard: No
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Electric
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Hookup: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: Kirby
Cable/Internet: Charter; AT&T
Elementary School: Paris Elementary
Middle School: Sevier Middle
High School: Wade Hampton High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4177820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Haven Reach Way have any available units?
113 Haven Reach Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Haven Reach Way have?
Some of 113 Haven Reach Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Haven Reach Way currently offering any rent specials?
113 Haven Reach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Haven Reach Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Haven Reach Way is pet friendly.
Does 113 Haven Reach Way offer parking?
Yes, 113 Haven Reach Way offers parking.
Does 113 Haven Reach Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Haven Reach Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Haven Reach Way have a pool?
No, 113 Haven Reach Way does not have a pool.
Does 113 Haven Reach Way have accessible units?
No, 113 Haven Reach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Haven Reach Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Haven Reach Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Haven Reach Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Haven Reach Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 113 Haven Reach Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687

Similar Pages

Taylors 1 BedroomsTaylors 2 Bedrooms
Taylors Accessible ApartmentsTaylors Apartments with Balconies
Taylors Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCShelby, NCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity