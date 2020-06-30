113 Haven Reach Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! Solar Panels Included - Great Savings on Electric Bill! Located right off Rutherford Rd, the home has easy access to Downtown Greenville as well as Wade Hampton. Spacious living room area with updated flooring throughout living room and Kitchen. Dining area with access to the back patio. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counterop space and comes complete with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Full bathroom centrally located for guests, and two bedrooms. Master bedroom is located in its separate wing and comes with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Exterior includes a 2 Car Garage, a back patio, and solar panels.



Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pets Policy: Small Dogs Negotiable. NO Cats. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Fenced In Yard: No

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Central Electric

Water Heater Type: Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Washer/Dryer Hookup: Yes

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: Kirby

Cable/Internet: Charter; AT&T

Elementary School: Paris Elementary

Middle School: Sevier Middle

High School: Wade Hampton High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4177820)