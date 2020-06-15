All apartments in Spartanburg
Find more places like West End Properties.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spartanburg, SC
/
West End Properties
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:49 AM

West End Properties

144 West Henry Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1135334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spartanburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

144 West Henry Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First month rent free for qualified applicants.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit has been completely renovated to include a completely BRAND NEW kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and new flooring! In addition to these great features, the apartment has beautiful hardwood floors and original black and white small bathroom tile. Plenty of natural light with 11 windows throughout.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1135334?source=marketing

We are very proud to partner with Rhino for a brand new option for security deposits. Visit their website for more details. Instead of paying a full months worth of money for a security deposit, you can pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and be covered!
https://www.sayrhino.com/

City View is a 39 unit historic building located in thriving downtown Spartanburg. This area is perfect for someone who enjoys being close to all the action with over 100 restaurants, shops and businesses. ONLY 2 blocks from the Spartanburg mural in the heart of downtown!

Utilities:
Duke Power - Tenant responsibility
Spartanburg Water - paid directly to management company - $35/mo
Trash / Extermination - paid directly to management company - $10/mo

Pet Friendly Property!!
Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
Spartanburg District 7

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West End Properties have any available units?
West End Properties has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does West End Properties have?
Some of West End Properties's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Properties currently offering any rent specials?
West End Properties isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Properties pet-friendly?
Yes, West End Properties is pet friendly.
Does West End Properties offer parking?
No, West End Properties does not offer parking.
Does West End Properties have units with washers and dryers?
No, West End Properties does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Properties have a pool?
No, West End Properties does not have a pool.
Does West End Properties have accessible units?
No, West End Properties does not have accessible units.
Does West End Properties have units with dishwashers?
No, West End Properties does not have units with dishwashers.
Does West End Properties have units with air conditioning?
No, West End Properties does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for West End Properties?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Cross Creek
345 Bryant Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29301
River Run
901 Meridan River Run
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29301

Similar Pages

Spartanburg 1 BedroomsSpartanburg 2 Bedrooms
Spartanburg Apartments with ParkingSpartanburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Spartanburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCClover, SCChester, SC
Berea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity