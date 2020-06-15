West End Properties

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First month rent free for qualified applicants.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit has been completely renovated to include a completely BRAND NEW kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and new flooring! In addition to these great features, the apartment has beautiful hardwood floors and original black and white small bathroom tile. Plenty of natural light with 11 windows throughout.



We are very proud to partner with Rhino for a brand new option for security deposits. Visit their website for more details. Instead of paying a full months worth of money for a security deposit, you can pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and be covered!

City View is a 39 unit historic building located in thriving downtown Spartanburg. This area is perfect for someone who enjoys being close to all the action with over 100 restaurants, shops and businesses. ONLY 2 blocks from the Spartanburg mural in the heart of downtown!



Utilities:

Duke Power - Tenant responsibility

Spartanburg Water - paid directly to management company - $35/mo

Trash / Extermination - paid directly to management company - $10/mo



Pet Friendly Property!!

Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Spartanburg District 7



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.