Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

548 Norwood Street

548 Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

548 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRE-LEASING! The owner is in the process of making updates on the home so don't hesitate to reach out and snag this place before it's too late!

Come check out this charming home in such a historic neighborhood close to everything in Spartanburg. This premium location on the Eastside of town has everything you need. Large rooms with very high (over 10ft) ceilings throughout gives this home a spacious feeling no matter where you are in the house. In addition to the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home features a large living room, sun-room and formal dining room.

Tenant is responsible for utilities:
Power - Duke
Water - Spartanburg
Gas - Piedmont

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

