Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath farmhouse - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath farmhouse. This house is a must see, boasting a beautiful mix of farmhouse elegance and modern upgrades. Hardwoods throughout all living spaces and tile in bathrooms. Possible master bedroom/bath on both 1st and 2nd floor with the downstairs master featuring a sitting room and access to either the garage or porch making it a perfect guest suite. Large wrap around porch is ideal for sitting and enjoying the sunset.

Located just minutes from Five Forks!

Property has approx. 3 acres for tenant use.

This house will be owner managed.

Agent- Becca Gaines



(RLNE3982565)