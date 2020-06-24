All apartments in Spartanburg County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

201 Culpepper Landing Dr

201 Culpepper Landing Dr · (864) 486-0022
Location

201 Culpepper Landing Dr, Spartanburg County, SC 29334

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1025 · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Community & Quality Living begins here! - Property Id: 155866

Culpepper Landing, Duncan's spacious apartment homes at an affordable price. When you are searching for your new home, make your only stop at Culpepper Landing. You will find comfort and convenience in one of our 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Our great location makes us convenient to Spartanburg and Greenville Employers, just minutes to shopping, dining, and the Greenville/Spartanburg International Airport.
Call 864-486-0022 today for details or to schedule a tour.
For your convenience you can apply online at https://upstate-rentals.com
We look forward to hearing from you soon!
Application Fee WAIVED & $500 off Your First Full Months Rent!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155866
Property Id 155866

(RLNE5382619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr have any available units?
201 Culpepper Landing Dr has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr have?
Some of 201 Culpepper Landing Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Culpepper Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
201 Culpepper Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Culpepper Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Culpepper Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr offer parking?
No, 201 Culpepper Landing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Culpepper Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 201 Culpepper Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 201 Culpepper Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Culpepper Landing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Culpepper Landing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Culpepper Landing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
