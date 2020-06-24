201 Culpepper Landing Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Property Id: 155866



Culpepper Landing, Duncan's spacious apartment homes at an affordable price. When you are searching for your new home, make your only stop at Culpepper Landing. You will find comfort and convenience in one of our 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Our great location makes us convenient to Spartanburg and Greenville Employers, just minutes to shopping, dining, and the Greenville/Spartanburg International Airport.

Call 864-486-0022 today for details or to schedule a tour.

