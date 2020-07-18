Greer - Single Family house 3 bed/ 2 bath in Greer with a big private fenced in backyard. Close to shopping on Wade Hampton Blvd, BMW, Michelin, GSP. School District: Spartanburg District 5. Pets allowed. Do not wait too long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have any available units?
117 Sunnyglenn dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg County, SC.
What amenities does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have?
Some of 117 Sunnyglenn dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Sunnyglenn dr currently offering any rent specials?
117 Sunnyglenn dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Sunnyglenn dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Sunnyglenn dr is pet friendly.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr offer parking?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not offer parking.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have a pool?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not have a pool.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have accessible units?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Sunnyglenn dr has units with air conditioning.