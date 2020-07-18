All apartments in Spartanburg County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

117 Sunnyglenn dr

117 Sunnyglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Sunnyglen Drive, Spartanburg County, SC 29651

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Greer - Single Family house 3 bed/ 2 bath in Greer with a big private fenced in backyard.
Close to shopping on Wade Hampton Blvd, BMW, Michelin, GSP.
School District: Spartanburg District 5.
Pets allowed.
Do not wait too long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have any available units?
117 Sunnyglenn dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg County, SC.
What amenities does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have?
Some of 117 Sunnyglenn dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Sunnyglenn dr currently offering any rent specials?
117 Sunnyglenn dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Sunnyglenn dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Sunnyglenn dr is pet friendly.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr offer parking?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not offer parking.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have a pool?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not have a pool.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have accessible units?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Sunnyglenn dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Sunnyglenn dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Sunnyglenn dr has units with air conditioning.
