All apartments in Socastee
Find more places like 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Socastee, SC
/
3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101

3923 Gladiola Ct · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Socastee
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 Available 08/07/20 1st Floor, Corner Unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Unfurnished Condo with Enclosed Patio! - This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished condo is a corner unit located on the first floor. Wrap around kitchen has sleek white cabinets and appliances including a smooth top stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Open floor plan includes option for breakfast bar seating in addition to the dining area. The living room features three panels of glass doors leading out to a large enclosed patio perfect for relaxing with an ice tea and a good book. Split floor plan allows privacy between the two bedrooms. Washer and dryer included in the unit as is. Amenities include a community outdoor swimming pool. Azalea Lakes is conveniently close to Market Common, Coastal Grand Mall, restaurants, grocery stores, and a short drive to the beach. The unit will tentatively be available to view and rent on 8/7/20.

Rent is $1,095.00 per month and includes water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1,095.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4343368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 have any available units?
3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 have?
Some of 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Socastee.
Does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Socastee 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSocastee 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Socastee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSocastee Dog Friendly Apartments
Socastee Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCShallotte, NC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity