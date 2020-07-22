Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 Available 08/07/20 1st Floor, Corner Unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Unfurnished Condo with Enclosed Patio! - This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished condo is a corner unit located on the first floor. Wrap around kitchen has sleek white cabinets and appliances including a smooth top stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Open floor plan includes option for breakfast bar seating in addition to the dining area. The living room features three panels of glass doors leading out to a large enclosed patio perfect for relaxing with an ice tea and a good book. Split floor plan allows privacy between the two bedrooms. Washer and dryer included in the unit as is. Amenities include a community outdoor swimming pool. Azalea Lakes is conveniently close to Market Common, Coastal Grand Mall, restaurants, grocery stores, and a short drive to the beach. The unit will tentatively be available to view and rent on 8/7/20.



Rent is $1,095.00 per month and includes water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1,095.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



No Pets Allowed



