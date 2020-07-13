/
pet friendly apartments
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Shadow Creek Court
436 Shadow Creek Court, Socastee, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
5 bedroom / 3 Bath Home, for Rent in Brynfield Park - This spacious home includes a master bedroom and three additional bedrooms on the first floor. The second floor has a bonus room (or 5th bedroom) with a full bath over the 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1105 Great Lakes Cir
1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868 Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
271 Burchwood Ln.
271 Birchwood Lane, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available for Lease Start Date of July 20th - August 1st, 2020. Current tenant is still occupying home and showings are available on a limited basis.
Results within 1 mile of Socastee
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1749 Paddington St.
1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake.
Results within 5 miles of Socastee
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 07:12am
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4012 Alvina Way
4012 Alvina Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2900 sqft
4012 Alvina Way Available 08/03/20 Lovely Home in Berkshire Forest! - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan, plenty of space and is located in a popular Carolina Forest community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
470 Dandelion Lane
470 Dandelion Lane, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
470 Dandelion Lane Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Carolina Forest! - This attractive home is unfurnished, located the Avalon community of Carolina Forest and is cat friendly! There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 G Kruzel St.
2761 Kruzel St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Market Common - Row Homes - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JR9ztLNrd1m Gorgeous 3 story brick town home in Market Common, 2bd/2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, with den.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
825 Silvercrest Dr
825 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1678 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has it all. From this exquisite home's location in Avalon at Carolina Forest you have quick and easy access to all the Grand Strand has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Garden Drive, #112B
413 Garden Dr, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
SURFSIDE BEACH TWO STORY 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo close to the beach! - 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome close to the beach in the desirable Surfside area right off Glenns Bay Road.
