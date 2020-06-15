All apartments in Socastee
Socastee, SC
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405

142 Ella Kinley Cir · (843) 238-8664
Socastee
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II. This 3 bedroom/2 bath, 4th floor condo is only a year old. French doors open to a large master bedroom, with tray ceilings. The living room also boasts tray ceilings, with a hidden electrical outlet. View of the pool from the screened in balcony. Washer/dryer/garbage disposal/stainless appliances/large refrigerator, with ice maker/flat top stove/over-stove microwave. Kitchen pantry. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage pick up and basic cable. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, with carpeting in all other areas. This condo is in a prime location, within walking distance to many stores and restaurants. Drive to Market Common or the beach in minutes!

Sorry, NO PETS.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call us to schedule - 843-238-8664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 have any available units?
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 have?
Some of 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 currently offering any rent specials?
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 pet-friendly?
No, 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Socastee.
Does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 offer parking?
No, 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 does not offer parking.
Does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 have a pool?
Yes, 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 has a pool.
Does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 have accessible units?
No, 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 does not have units with air conditioning.
