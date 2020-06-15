Amenities

142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II. This 3 bedroom/2 bath, 4th floor condo is only a year old. French doors open to a large master bedroom, with tray ceilings. The living room also boasts tray ceilings, with a hidden electrical outlet. View of the pool from the screened in balcony. Washer/dryer/garbage disposal/stainless appliances/large refrigerator, with ice maker/flat top stove/over-stove microwave. Kitchen pantry. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage pick up and basic cable. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, with carpeting in all other areas. This condo is in a prime location, within walking distance to many stores and restaurants. Drive to Market Common or the beach in minutes!



Sorry, NO PETS.



