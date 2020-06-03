600 Powdermill Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Like-New Home in the Cameron Creek subdivision. Many Great features! One level living at its finest. Cameron Creek is conveniently located 1 mile from Simpsonville's thriving Main St. and minutes to I- 385. The open, split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout offers ease of living. The master bedroom is tucked away from the rest of the home. The 9 foot high ceilings, in conjunction with the vaulted ceiling and transom windows in the great room make the living space feel wide open and light filled. This house has a lots of upgrades including ceiling fan and light fixtures in every room. A large foyer greets you upon entry with a dining room to the right and a formal living room to the left. The kitchen is the heart of the home and is accented by archways that open on to the great room. Kitchen features plenty of countertop and cabinet space - beautiful granite countertops. The secondary bedrooms are spacious, with plenty of closet storage. Exterior features a 2 car garage and a covered back patio in fenced-in yard! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: NO PETS Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Gas Water Heater Type: Tankless Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, Disposal Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Simpsonville Elementary Middle School: Hillcrest Middle High School: Hillcrest High