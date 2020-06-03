All apartments in Simpsonville
600 Powdermill Drive
600 Powdermill Drive

600 Powdermill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 Powdermill Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Like-New Home in the Cameron Creek subdivision. Many Great features! One level living at its finest. Cameron Creek is conveniently located 1 mile from Simpsonville's thriving Main St. and minutes to I- 385. The open, split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout offers ease of living. The master bedroom is tucked away from the rest of the home. The 9 foot high ceilings, in conjunction with the vaulted ceiling and transom windows in the great room make the living space feel wide open and light filled. This house has a lots of upgrades including ceiling fan and light fixtures in every room. A large foyer greets you upon entry with a dining room to the right and a formal living room to the left. The kitchen is the heart of the home and is accented by archways that open on to the great room. Kitchen features plenty of countertop and cabinet space - beautiful granite countertops. The secondary bedrooms are spacious, with plenty of closet storage. Exterior features a 2 car garage and a covered back patio in fenced-in yard! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: NO PETS Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Gas Water Heater Type: Tankless Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, Disposal Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Simpsonville Elementary Middle School: Hillcrest Middle High School: Hillcrest High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Powdermill Drive have any available units?
600 Powdermill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simpsonville, SC.
What amenities does 600 Powdermill Drive have?
Some of 600 Powdermill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Powdermill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Powdermill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Powdermill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Powdermill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Powdermill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Powdermill Drive does offer parking.
Does 600 Powdermill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Powdermill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Powdermill Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Powdermill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Powdermill Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Powdermill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Powdermill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Powdermill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Powdermill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Powdermill Drive has units with air conditioning.
