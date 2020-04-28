All apartments in Shell Point
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:33 PM

3009 Hickory Street

3009 Hickory Street · (843) 812-8463
Location

3009 Hickory Street, Shell Point, SC 29906

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1611 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed. Centrally located and just a half mile from Lowcountry Montessori School, 2 miles from Parris Island, 3 miles from Port Royal and 7 miles from downtown Beaufort. Pets considered with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Application fee is $40 and includes credit check, background check and check for prior evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Hickory Street have any available units?
3009 Hickory Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3009 Hickory Street have?
Some of 3009 Hickory Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Hickory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 Hickory Street is pet friendly.
Does 3009 Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 3009 Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 3009 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Hickory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Hickory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
