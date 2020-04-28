3009 Hickory Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed. Centrally located and just a half mile from Lowcountry Montessori School, 2 miles from Parris Island, 3 miles from Port Royal and 7 miles from downtown Beaufort. Pets considered with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Application fee is $40 and includes credit check, background check and check for prior evictions.