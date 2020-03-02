1741 Doves Road

Amenities
This home has three bedrooms, and one bathroom. It is located minutes within I-77, Business 21, Baxter Village, and more! The property has a large back yard with new appliances including a refrigerator and stove. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups are available. Vinyl and hardwood flooring. All within Award Winning Fort Mill School District.
Directions from our Fort Mill office: Turn right onto Hwy 160. Right onto N. Sutton Rd. Left onto Doves Rd.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!
Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
