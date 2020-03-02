All apartments in Riverview
Location

1741 Doves Road, Riverview, SC 29708
Riverview

This home has three bedrooms, and one bathroom. It is located minutes within I-77, Business 21, Baxter Village, and more! The property has a large back yard with new appliances including a refrigerator and stove. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups are available. Vinyl and hardwood flooring. All within Award Winning Fort Mill School District.

Pets: Negotiable.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions from our Fort Mill office: Turn right onto Hwy 160. Right onto N. Sutton Rd. Left onto Doves Rd.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Doves Road have any available units?
1741 Doves Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, SC.
What amenities does 1741 Doves Road have?
Some of 1741 Doves Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Doves Road currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Doves Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Doves Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Doves Road is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Doves Road offer parking?
No, 1741 Doves Road does not offer parking.
Does 1741 Doves Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Doves Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Doves Road have a pool?
No, 1741 Doves Road does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Doves Road have accessible units?
No, 1741 Doves Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Doves Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Doves Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 Doves Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 Doves Road does not have units with air conditioning.
