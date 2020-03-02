1741 Doves Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has three bedrooms, and one bathroom. It is located minutes within I-77, Business 21, Baxter Village, and more! The property has a large back yard with new appliances including a refrigerator and stove. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups are available. Vinyl and hardwood flooring. All within Award Winning Fort Mill School District.



Pets: Negotiable.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions from our Fort Mill office: Turn right onto Hwy 160. Right onto N. Sutton Rd. Left onto Doves Rd.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.