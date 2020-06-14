Apartment List
SC
/
ridgeland
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, SC

20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgeland
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.

1 Unit Available
3 Ashepoo Drive
3 Ashepoo Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rivers End - Cozy single story home in Rivers End with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Walk in to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
779 Hearthstone Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.

1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

1 Unit Available
20 Market Street
20 Market, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
HABERSHAM -- Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, ''Live/Work'' Loft located in the heart of the Habersham Town Center. Upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgeland
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
54 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.

1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 Unit Available
2528 Freshwater Lane
2528 Freshwater Lane, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
2528 Freshwater Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful, Upgraded Sun City Home - Newer home in Sun City! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.

1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd #103
100 Kensington Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd #103 Available 06/19/20 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo Available 6/19 ~ AiM - This bright and airy 1BR/1BA is Available Now. The 700 sq ft condo includes all appliances and a private patio.

1 Unit Available
78 Windjammer Court
78 Windjammer Ct, Hardeeville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2126 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Margaritaville overlooking Latitude Lake - Unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home in desirable new Margaritaville community.

1 Unit Available
889 Broad River Drive
889 Broad River Drive, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Open & Airy floor plan in Shell Point area of Beaufort. All kitchen appliances present.. Wood floors through out living areas and bedrooms. Large screen porch, fenced backyard and a x-large storage shed.

Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash

1 Unit Available
3009 Hickory Street
3009 Hickory Street, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1611 sqft
Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed.

Mossy Oaks
1 Unit Available
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ridgeland, SC

Finding an apartment in Ridgeland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

