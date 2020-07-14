Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed

Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want. Tucked away from the big city noise but close enough to all the local conveniences you desire, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Hardeeville, SC are everything you’ve been looking for. Starting with the GE kitchen appliances and continuing with the walk-in closets and Washer/Dryers, they come with all you need. Your furry friend can join, too–we allow up to 3 pets per household!Our unique location keeps you near your favorite places without sacrificing your peace and quiet. The easy access to Hwy 278, SR 170, and I-95 allows you to get to Savannah, Hilton Head Island, or Bluffton within minutes. We are also close to well-known attractions like Station 300, Hilton Head Lakes Golf Club, Sergeant Jasper Park, Walmart Supercenter, and even the University of South Carolina Beaufort - Bluffton campus.When you're not exploring the charming city, you can spend time relaxing on our pictur