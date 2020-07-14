All apartments in Ridgeland
Find more places like Abberly Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgeland, SC
/
Abberly Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Abberly Chase

Open Now until 6pm
59 Summerlake Circle · (843) 561-4328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridgeland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC 29936

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 239_202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 111_203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 1113_203 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 594_202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 1007_306 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 113_101 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want. Tucked away from the big city noise but close enough to all the local conveniences you desire, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Hardeeville, SC are everything you’ve been looking for. Starting with the GE kitchen appliances and continuing with the walk-in closets and Washer/Dryers, they come with all you need. Your furry friend can join, too–we allow up to 3 pets per household!Our unique location keeps you near your favorite places without sacrificing your peace and quiet. The easy access to Hwy 278, SR 170, and I-95 allows you to get to Savannah, Hilton Head Island, or Bluffton within minutes. We are also close to well-known attractions like Station 300, Hilton Head Lakes Golf Club, Sergeant Jasper Park, Walmart Supercenter, and even the University of South Carolina Beaufort - Bluffton campus.When you're not exploring the charming city, you can spend time relaxing on our pictur

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly Chase have any available units?
Abberly Chase has 20 units available starting at $1,033 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abberly Chase have?
Some of Abberly Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abberly Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly Chase is pet friendly.
Does Abberly Chase offer parking?
Yes, Abberly Chase offers parking.
Does Abberly Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly Chase have a pool?
Yes, Abberly Chase has a pool.
Does Abberly Chase have accessible units?
No, Abberly Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Abberly Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, Abberly Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Abberly Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, Abberly Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Abberly Chase?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ridgeland 1 BedroomsRidgeland 2 Bedrooms
Ridgeland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRidgeland Apartments with Garage
Ridgeland Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Garden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity